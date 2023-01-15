Relegation rivals of Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic sack second manager of the season

Mark Hudson was relieved of his duties on Saturday barely an hour-and-a-half after Cardiff drew 1-1 at home to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bluebirds were leading 1-0 before the Latics equalised through Will Keane in the 96th minute.

The result leaves Cardiff languishing in 21st place, three points ahead of the relegation places.

Hudson, a former Cardiff player, lasted just four months in the role having replaced former boss Steve Morison in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cardiff City Football Club has relieved Mark Hudson of his duties as first team manager,” the club said in a statement.

“The board of directors would like to place on record its thanks to Mark for all of his work as a player, coach and manager whilst with the Bluebirds. We wish Mark all the very best of luck for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hudson lasted just four months in the job

“At this time Dean Whitehead will take on the responsibility of interim first team manager. Tom Ramasut will remain as assistant manager and will be supported by goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately.”

Cardiff are without a win in their last nine games, with their last victory coming away to Sunderland at the start of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad