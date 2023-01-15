News you can trust since 1873
Relegation rivals of Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic sack second manager of the season

Blackpool’s relegation rivals Cardiff City have dispensed with their second manager of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Mark Hudson was relieved of his duties on Saturday barely an hour-and-a-half after Cardiff drew 1-1 at home to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.

The Bluebirds were leading 1-0 before the Latics equalised through Will Keane in the 96th minute.

The result leaves Cardiff languishing in 21st place, three points ahead of the relegation places.

Hudson, a former Cardiff player, lasted just four months in the role having replaced former boss Steve Morison in September.

Cardiff City Football Club has relieved Mark Hudson of his duties as first team manager,” the club said in a statement.

“The board of directors would like to place on record its thanks to Mark for all of his work as a player, coach and manager whilst with the Bluebirds. We wish Mark all the very best of luck for the future.

Hudson lasted just four months in the job

“At this time Dean Whitehead will take on the responsibility of interim first team manager. Tom Ramasut will remain as assistant manager and will be supported by goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.

“The Club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately.”

Cardiff are without a win in their last nine games, with their last victory coming away to Sunderland at the start of November.

Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium before Christmas.

After the game, Hudson claimed Gary Madine had stamped on Cardiff player Perry Ng and ought to have been sent off before scoring Blackpool’s equaliser.

