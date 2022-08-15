Referee involved in weekend controversy to take charge of Blackpool's televised clash against QPR

Andy Davies bizarrely ruled out what would have been Barrow’s 96th minute equaliser in their 1-0 defeat to Sutton United on Saturday.
It appears the man in the middle felt John Rooney’s indirect free-kick from his own half took no touch off the Sutton goalkeeper as it made its way into the back of the net.
However, replays show Brad House clearly made contact with the ball, directing it into the back of his empty goal.
Davies had a long consultation with his fellow officials before ruling out the last-gasp equaliser.
Barrow boss Pete Wild described the disallowed goal as a “complete injustice”.
“The game just finishes in utter calamity,” Wild said.
“Their keeper palms it in the net and the referee says he hasn’t touched it. The ball is going wide and he palms it in the net, so we’ve had a complete injustice on the day.
“It was our mistake that led to their goal but we had dominated afterwards and deserved the goal. I feel so sorry for the fans who gave us such tremendous support.”
Davies, from Hampshire, took charge of two Blackpool games last year – the opening day draw at Bristol City and the 2-0 defeat to Derby County in the final home game of the season.
He will now officiate Blackpool’s trip to Loftus Road tomorrow night, which is being televised live on Sky Sports.