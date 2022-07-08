Two Blackpool games picked for Sky Sports coverage - here's how much they will earn

The Seasiders travel to Loftus Road on Tuesday, August 16 to face Michael Beale’s side in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

While the original date of the game is unchanged, the fixture will now kick-off at the later time of 8pm.

The all-Lancashire affair against Blackburn Rovers at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, August 31 has also been pushed back to 8pm, having also been picked for live coverage.

“Under the terms of the EFL’s broadcasting deal, both games will therefore be unavailable to watch on Tangerine TV in countries covered by the agreement,” the Seasiders said.

The Seasiders will pocket £110,000 for the two games, with Championship clubs receiving £100,000 for televised home games and £10,000 when they’re away.

It comes after Sky Sports selected its TV picks for the month of August:

Monday, August 1 – Watford v Sheffield United, 8pm

Saturday, August 6 – Norwich City v Wigan Athletic, 12.30pm

Monday, August 8 – West Bromwich Albion v Watford, 8pm

Friday, August 12 – Watford v Burnley, 8pm

Saturday, August 13 – Cardiff City v Birmingham City, 12.30pm

Tuesday, August 16 – Queens Park Rangers v Blackpool, 8pm

Wednesday, August 17 – Sheffield United v Sunderland AFC, 8pm

Friday, August 19 – Norwich City v Millwall, 8pm

Sunday, August 21 – Bristol City v Cardiff City, 12pm

Friday, August 26 – Luton Town v Sheffield United, 8pm

Saturday, August 27 – Sunderland AFC v Norwich City, 12.30pm

Tuesday, August 30 – Watford v Middlesbrough, 8pm