Referee at centre of Gary Madine controversy to take charge of Blackpool’s six-pointer against Cardiff City

Josh Smith was the man in the middle when Gary Madine escaped with just a booking after being accused of “stamping” on Bluebirds defender Perry Ng.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madine would later come back to haunt his former side by scoring Blackpool’s equalising goal in the 1-1 draw in South Wales back in December.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Hudson told Wales Online: “I'm disappointed with the fact the guy who scored their goal shouldn't be on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's premeditated. He said it at half-time so we warned the ref. We warned the fourth official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said it out loud that he was going to go out and do that. They were aware of it and it's clear as day. It's a stamp.”

Madine was only booked by Josh Smith for the challenge on Perry Ng back in December

Asked to explain further what was said by Madine at half-time, Hudson added: “[Madine] said he was going to go out and do Perry because there was a coming-together in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He felt that was the way he wanted to go about it and he has gone out and done exactly what he said he was going to do.

“It's a stamp. It's a leg-breaker. If he gets his left planted in the floor, it's snapping his leg. I watched it from four or five different angles, but you don't need to. You can see it live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the fourth time Smith has officiated a Blackpool game this season, having also overseen the 3-1 home defeat to Hull City and the goalless draw against Rotherham United.

He’s handed out 121 yellow cards in the 28 games he’s officiated this season as well as four reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Friday’s reverse fixture at Bloomfield Road takes on extra significance given Cardiff are four points ahead of Blackpool at the bottom of the table.