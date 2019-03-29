Receiver confirms Blackpool Football Club is officially up for sale

Receiver Paul Cooper has taken the first step in selling Blackpool Football Club by appointing an independent financial services company to help with the process.

READ MORE: Blackpool FC's agonising wait over potential 12-point deduction delayed yet again

Cooper and David Rubin, the joint receivers, have today instructed Hilco Global to assist in the sale and marketing of the club and related football assets.

No timeframe has been given for the sale process but it is understood there have been 59 expressions of interest.

Cooper and his team now have a full picture of the club’s financial position and are satisfied that it is now fit for sale.

The club was placed into receivership in February under instruction from the High Court, and it is now Cooper's task to realise the football club and its related assets to settle the debt Owen Oyston still owes to Valeri Belokon.

The receiver says all interested parties should contact Nat Baldwin (nbaldwin@hilcoglobal.eu) or Jack Gillespie (JGillespie@hilcoglobal.eu) to register their interest.

A spokesperson said: "Hilco Global is one of the leading international financial services companies having completed billions of dollars of transactions around the world.

"Through 500 professionals operating on five continents, Hilco Global helps companies and their professional advisors understand the value of assets and then maximise that value through asset monetisation solutions, and enhance value through advisory and consulting solutions.

"Hilco Global serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers, directly and through their lenders, investors and advisors, which can include private equity firms, hedge funds, investment banks, law firms, turnaround professionals, accounting professionals, bankruptcy trustees and receivers."

The US firm has previously been involved with Blockbuster, HMV and Chrysler..