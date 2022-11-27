Portsmouth concerned about losing Blackpool loanee Owen Dale to potential January recall

Michael Appleton has admitted the Seasiders will keep their options open with Dale, suggesting he may be recalled in January if their injury problems don’t subside.

Dale was once again denied permission to play for Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Saturday to ensure he doesn’t become cup-tied.

Losing Dale would come as a blow for Pompey, who are keen for the winger to remain at Fratton Park for the entirety of the season.

“I think these things are always possible,” Cowley told our sister paper, the Portsmouth News.

“We hope not because we’ve enjoyed Owen being with us. I know he has loved being here, he’s really enjoying living on the south coast.

“He’s fallen in love with Fratton Park and certainly the supporters, there is a unique relationship isn’t there, they really love his industry and his tenacity.

Owen Dale has done well since joining Portsmouth on loan

“We hope he won’t be recalled, we’ll have to wait and see – there’s a long way until January.

“This is always the case with loans, there tends to be a window of opportunity for the parent club to be able to recall the player, often these recalls can be both ways.

“It’s the downside of the loan market, but, ultimately, unless you have a big war chest and can sign all of your players, you have to use the loan market, like the majority of clubs in League One.

“We are in really good communication with Blackpool, though, and I had a good conversation with them on Wednesday.”

Dale has only scored once in his 20 appearances for Pompey, but that doesn’t paint the full picture according to Cowley.

“He does both sides of the game, offensively he has wonderful double and triple movement which allows him to create space for himself and sometimes others,” he added.

“He's a threat on the counter-attack, is a good crosser of the ball and we believe will also score goals.

“And against the ball he is a brilliant counter presser, really aggressive up the ball, he goes hard at it, which suits the way we like to play the game.”