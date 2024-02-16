'Our priority' - Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson makes Blackpool claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says the league is priority ahead of a League One and EFL Trophy double-header with Blackpool.

The Seasiders and the Posh meet at London Road on Saturday in the league before clashing again on Tuesday at Bloomfield Road in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. A place at Wembley Stadium is at stake next week but Saturday's match has a significant baring on the promotion race.

Blackpool are a whole eight points off of the play-offs but should they claim victory over Peterborough they would move to within six points of them. Peterborough do hold a game in hand but Blackpool need to start getting back to winning ways and beating a promotion rival could be the catalyst for a response.

"Right now I’m only focusing on Saturday,” Ferguson to our friends at the Peterborough Telegraph.

“I won’t even think about Tuesday until after the first game. They are both very big games for the club, but the league is our priority.

"The teams will know each other very well soon, but they will be two games in isolation. One won’t have a bearing on the other. For now I want to see us get back to the levels we were showing before we started the bad run."

Saturday's hosts are seven points off of the automatic promotion places and will view Saturday as an opportunity to strengthen their grip on a top six spot. Peterborough lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs last term and will hope to go one step further this time around.