Former Blackpool defender Paul Hart

Former Blackpool defender Paul Hart has been added to Nathan Jones’ coaching team at Charlton.

The 70-year-old has been named as the Addicks’ assistant manager – a year after quitting Luton, where he was the Hatters’ academy director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hart joins forces with Jones - who replaced sacked former Seasiders boss Michael Appleton last week - having worked with the Welshman during his two managerial spells at Kenilworth Road and at Stoke. The duo also previously worked together at The Valley. Hart appointed Jones as the club’s under-21s lead coach back in 2012 during his time as academy director.

Both will be in the Charlton dugout for the first time when the south London side travel to Reading in League One today. The Addicks head to the Royals sitting 19th in the table and one point above the relegation zone.

There’ll be no Blackpool reunion this season, though, with the clubs having played each other twice already this term, with the most recent meeting being the 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road on January 27. That was Charlton’s first game after sacking Appleton, who endured a 12-match winless run in all competitions before his departure.

Speaking to the club website, Hart said: ‘It’s very good to be back. I’ve still got lots of old friends here and some very happy memories. I’m very much looking forward to the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve done it before with Nathan and we’ve known each other a good while now from the Charlton days. We’re looking forward to helping Charlton achieve what they want to achieve. Nathan’s a very good coach and ultimately we’ll try and make the individuals and the team better.’