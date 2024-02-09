Blackpool can sign free agents. The Seasiders have submitted a squad list to the EFL.

Blackpool are continuing their preparations for their EFL League One clash with Oxford United at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The Seasiders are in search for a response after losing to Stevenage last weekend and go in to the game against the U's knowing a victory is a must if they are to be involved in the play-off picture come the end of the season. Another big crowd is expected and Oxford were given an initial allocation of 1,197 for the tickets ahead of the match.

Here's the League One headlines including Blackpool and their League One rivals...

Blackpool squad list confirmed

All EFL clubs have to submit updated squad lists following the conclusion of the January transfer window. It reflects on incomings and outgoings, and there are numerous ways around it. Players under 21-years-old do not need to be registered, and if you can have more homegrown players then that's better.

The Seasiders have submitted an 18-man squad list. It does allow for the Seasiders to make any free agent signings if they win. CJ Hamilton, Shayne Lavery and Andrew Lyons are the only players over the age of 21 that are not regarded as home grown. New signings Dan Sassi and Ryan Finnigan, signed from Burnley and Southampton respectively are regarded as under-21s players and won't need to be registered as senior players.

1 Beesley, Jake Elliott

2 Byers , George William

3 Carey, Sonny Jack

4 Casey, Oliver Joseph

5 Connolly, Callum Alexander

6 Coulson, Hayden Ross

7 Ekpiteta, Marvin Akpereogene Paul Edem

8 Hamilton, Christopher Nathan

9 Husband, James Andrew

10 Joseph, Kyle Alexander

11 Lavery, Shayne Francis

12 Lawrence-Gabriel, Jordan Jay

13 Lyons, Andrew Patrick

14 Morgan, Albie Robert

15 Norburn, Oliver Lewis

16 Pennington, Matthew

17 Rhodes, Jordan Luke

18 Virtue Thick, Matthew

Oxford United green light transfer pre-Blackpool

Oxford United have allowed Gatlin O'Donkor to leave the club ahead of their clash on Saturday. He has headed to Barnet of the National League and will remain at The Hive until the end of the current campaign.

The 19-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions but only three of them have been starts and he hasn't started an entire league match.

Explaining the decision to loan him out, U’s head coach Des Buckingham told the club website: “Gatlin needs regular game time and with Barnet doing well at the right end of the National League, this is an exciting move for him and will help his future development.”

Derby County man's season over

Tyreece John-Jules has seen his loan at Derby County come to an end. The 22-year-old has undergone surgery and will now rehabilitate with the Gunners.

"I don't think he will play again this season," said Derby boss Paul Warne to BBC Sport.

"He has had an operation and is having rehab at Arsenal at the moment, so I don't think we will see him again this season."

