Blackpool V Oxford United: Owen Dale to miss fixture against former club due to agreement between clubs
On Deadline Day, the 25-year-old made the move to the Kassam Stadium for an undisclosed fee, to bring to an to end his time on the Fylde Coast.
Despite the Blackpool Gazette understanding there’s no official clause stopping Dale from featuring in Saturday’s game, U’s boss Des Buckingham has confirmed an agreement is in place which means the wide player will not face his former club.
As reported by the Oxford Mail, he said: “Owen will not be part of our squad this weekend. When we signed him, there was an agreement between the two clubs that he wouldn’t play in this game.
“I’d have loved to have played him, but I can’t. We’ve signed Owen, not just for now, but for the long-term. We’ve got 16 games, and he’ll be available for 15 of those in the run-in, and that’s how we look at it.
“It’s about making sure he’s an asset to us for the coming years and seasons. Yes, it’s disappointing for that one game, but we’ve got 15 others that he’ll be available for.”
Earlier in the day, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley had discussed the situation surrounding Dale.
"Owen’s not our player now, he’s Oxford’s- that’s the transfer that’s happened,” he explained.
"We were happy for him to go there because they gave us a fee that was acceptable to the football club and he expressed his desire to leave.
"He’s now Oxford’s player so whatever happens on Saturday is down to them. He was on the bench and came on last week against Reading, so let’s see what happens this weekend.”