Oxford United v Blackpool injury news as six ruled out and few doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One clash between Oxford United and Blackpool.

Kyle Joseph is denied a return to his former loan club. (Image: Getty Images)

Blackpool face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium in their EFL League One clash on Saturday, October 21.

The Tangerines beat Stevenage over the international break, however the second-placed U’s weren’t in action, and were afforded a rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of the League One clash between Oxford United and Blackpool.

Blackpool team news

It’s as you were for the Tangerines with three players still sidelined with injuries. Jordan Gabriel, Kyle Joseph and Matty Virtue remain sidelined for the visit to Oxford.

Defender Gabriel has been sidelined since April, and missed pre-season. He will have to work on his match fitness - which could include playing for the reserves - before he comes into consideration.

Summer signing Kyle Joseph meanwhile has been sidelined since August. He suffered a hamstring injury that has ruled him out for the last three months. Both have returned to training and are in the company of their teammates once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Virtue is another player out, and he, like Joseph, has a hamstring problem. He’s been missing since the 4-1 win against Reading in mid-September, and has missed the last five games. In the latest injury update he has been described as ‘a couple of weeks away’ from joining in with training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No issues came up from the wins against Liverpool’s under-21’s and Stevenage. Jake Beesley has not appeared in a league match-day squad since September 16 against Wycombe Wanderers, missing the last five league encounters.

Oxford United team news

First-team manager Liam Manning has had some disruptions in preparation for their clash with Blackpool. He admitted that some U’s players are ‘struggling’ with some knocks, and that there is sickness within the camp.

The identity of those affected haven’t been revealed, but it could mean that he is forced to name a different starting XI to the one that he intended to at the start of the week. He could call upon Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin who has signed a short-term contract with the club having been released by them in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Middlesbrough and West Ham winger Marcus Browne is making strides towards a return, but will be unavailable for Saturday. He has a hamstring injury that he sustained in August, though there is light at the end of the tunnel for him.

Ipswich Town loanee Kyle Edwards meanwhile has been ruled out for up to two months. He suffered a training ground injury in late September and is expected to be unavailable from between six to eight weeks. He had made a positive impact with two goals in four games but they will have to do without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad