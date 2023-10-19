Neil Critchley says he would never put pressure on a player to rush back from injury– as three members of the Blackpool squad continue their recoveries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Gabriel, Kyle Joseph and Matty Virtue all remain unavailable for the Seasiders, but are making progress.

Ahead of this weekend’s game against Oxford United, Critchley states he’s got no new injury concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Everyone is fine, we’ve not had any issues from the game last week,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

"Jordan (Gabriel) and Kyle (Joseph) keep getting a little bit closer and have started to integrate into some of the training that we can control.

"It’s been a good lift for them instead of running on their own, but it’ll still take them a number of weeks of training before they’re available.

"Matty (Virtue) is still a couple of weeks away from joining in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s so far so good for all of them at the moment- they’re the only ones who are injured and are not up for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always do the right thing by the players. I don’t try to put pressure on them to get back quicker than they should.

"We have to trust the process.

"It helps a bit with the squad and the players we’ve got available, but we have to do what’s right all of the time, and that way he creates a trust between us and them, and them and us.”

Summer signing Kyle Joseph will face tough competition in the starting line-up when he becomes ready to make his return to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, the 22-year-old has only been able to make a cameo appearance in the EFL Cup game against Derby County back in August.

"Due to the other players being in form we don’t have to rush him,” Critchley added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be careful with Kyle because he had an interrupted pre-season with very little game time.

"He’s been out for a lengthy period of time now, so we don’t want to throw too much pressure on him too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a great boy and has a great attitude- he’s not once put his head down and sulked or moaned.