Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides injury update ahead of the Seasiders' away game against Oxford United
Jordan Gabriel, Kyle Joseph and Matty Virtue all remain unavailable for the Seasiders, but are making progress.
Ahead of this weekend’s game against Oxford United, Critchley states he’s got no new injury concerns.
"Everyone is fine, we’ve not had any issues from the game last week,” he said.
"Jordan (Gabriel) and Kyle (Joseph) keep getting a little bit closer and have started to integrate into some of the training that we can control.
"It’s been a good lift for them instead of running on their own, but it’ll still take them a number of weeks of training before they’re available.
"Matty (Virtue) is still a couple of weeks away from joining in.
"It’s so far so good for all of them at the moment- they’re the only ones who are injured and are not up for selection.
"We always do the right thing by the players. I don’t try to put pressure on them to get back quicker than they should.
"We have to trust the process.
"It helps a bit with the squad and the players we’ve got available, but we have to do what’s right all of the time, and that way he creates a trust between us and them, and them and us.”
Summer signing Kyle Joseph will face tough competition in the starting line-up when he becomes ready to make his return to action.
So far this season, the 22-year-old has only been able to make a cameo appearance in the EFL Cup game against Derby County back in August.
"Due to the other players being in form we don’t have to rush him,” Critchley added.
"We have to be careful with Kyle because he had an interrupted pre-season with very little game time.
"He’s been out for a lengthy period of time now, so we don’t want to throw too much pressure on him too soon.
"He’s a great boy and has a great attitude- he’s not once put his head down and sulked or moaned.
"It’s been difficult because he’s come into a new club and he wants to put his mark on the team, and he’s not been able to do that.”