Blackpool FA Cup clash with Bromley to be screened live on TV as Charlton, Derby and Portsmouth games also picked

Blackpool were drawn against National League Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Blackpool take on Bromley in the FA Cup

Blackpool’s trip to non-league Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup is to be screened live on the BBC.

The game has been chosen as one of the stand-out fixtures from the round one proper draw and is one of five fixtures that TV executives have decided to broadcast live.

Saturday, November 4 has been chosen as the date of the match. However, instead of a traditional 3pm kick-off, the Seasiders will have to wait until 5.45pm before events get under way at Hayes Lane for a BBC 2 audience.

National League side Bromley booked their place in the first round by beating Wealdstone on Saturday.

Andy Woodman’s side are currently fifth in the table and 46 places below Neil Critchley’s side in the football pyramid.

The other games to be broadcast live on TV are:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Sheppey United v Walsall (7.45pm on ITV4 and ITVX).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Chesterfield v Portsmouth (2.15pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX).

Crewe Alexandra v Derby County (2.45pm GMT on ITVX).

Charlton Athletic v Cray Valley (5.30pm on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport).

Each of the clubs involved in these ties will receive a live broadcast fee in addition to any payments from the competition’s prize fund.

Last season, a first-round tie picked for TV earned each respective club an extra £50,000.

