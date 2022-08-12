Owen Dale praises Michael Appleton and Blackpool for how they dealt with his loan move to Portsmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old recently left Bloomfield Road to join League One side Portsmouth on loan.

The winger made his Pompey debut on Tuesday night, starting in Portsmouth’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Cardiff City.

Chances were limited for Dale last season, making just 15 appearances in total and scoring twice.

He found himself down the pecking order under Appleton in pre-season where he was a bit-part player for the Seasiders.

Despite that, Dale has praised Appleton for the way he dealt with the situation.

“I don’t think anything went too wrong at Blackpool, I think it was just a limited opportunity and I didn’t get too many chances,” he told our sister paper, the Portsmouth News.

Dale made his Pompey debut in the Carabao Cup in midweek

“That happens in football and it’s no-one's fault, but coming here was to get game time and because it’s such a massive club.

“Me and Michael (Appleton) had a brief conversation and he was really good with me.

“He said he wouldn’t stop me from going out and getting game time and that’s what he thought I needed and I agreed.”

Dale remained tight-lipped when asked about his long-term future beyond his season-long loan spell on the South coast.

“We’ve had conversations between each other and we’ll see what happens in the future,” he said.

“Those conversations have happened but nothing’s been set in stone.