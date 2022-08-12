Blackpool target Dan Barlaser had 'no interest in leaving' according to Rotherham United boss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Rotherham United boss Paul Warne, who insists the 25-year-old won’t be leaving South Yorkshire.

It comes after a Championship club, widely believed to be the Seasiders, made a third bid of upwards of £1m for the midfielder.

But the offer has been rejected and Barlaser is fully focused on seeing out the final year of his contract with Rotherham, according to his boss.

"I have spoken to Dan. He has no interest in leaving to go there," he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“The offer from that club has gone up. I think it is their third bid and I presume it is their last.

“In fairness, they could double it and I still wouldn't want to sell him. I have spoken to their manager and it was a respectful conversation. I said there was zero point (in negotiating).#

Barlaser became the latest midfielder to be linked with the Seasiders earlier this week

“I really like Dan. He plays every week. We will try to re-sign him or he might even want to see his contract out.

“Selling him is not something we are looking to do and I don't think anyone will offer anything that makes it worthwhile.

“They might come back in but the answer would still be 'no' unless the amount was ridiculous. They are not going to go from £1m to £3m overnight. I can't see a move there happening under any circumstances.”