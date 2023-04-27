Opinion: Blackpool need a miracle to survive, but Stephen Dobbie deserves to be in the frame

When you boil it all down, it’s quite simple. Blackpool must win their last two games, nothing else will do. In that respect, it should help concentrate the minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately even six points from the final two games – which would be an achievement in itself given they’re facing two sides still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs – still might not be enough.

Given Blackpool’s inferior goal difference to the vast majority of sides in and around them, Stephen Dobbie’s side need to surpass sides with points, unless they’re able to dish out a huge thrashing. When they’re already three points adrift, that’s not exactly easy.

When you factor in that many of the sides still mired in the relegation fight play one another, it’s looking highly unlikely Blackpool will get out of this. One statistical website gives the Seasiders a two per cent chance of survival, which gives you an idea of what Dobbie and co are up against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, there’s still a chance. A very, very slim one, but it’s a possibility. When Dobbie took the role a couple of weeks ago the vast majority of us had already consigned ourselves to the inevitable, so the fact Blackpool are still in there fighting is a bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one advantage Blackpool do have this weekend is that they’re up first on Friday night. If they can win for a second game in a row that will hopefully exert some pressure on their rivals. Let’s just hope they can take it down to the final day, where anything can happen.

A number of results would have to go in Blackpool's favour to stave off relegation

No complaints

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Blackpool do end up getting relegated by a point or, even worse, goal difference, we’ll inevitably look back on the games where things went against them, whether it be refereeing decisions, injuries, suspensions, errors, mistakes or glaring misses.

But let’s be blunt here, the Seasiders deserve to be where they are at this moment in time. They can’t pin it on any external factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve won the joint fewest games in the Championship, they’ve lost the most and they’ve shipped the most goals alongside QPR. You don’t need me to tell you that’s a recipe for disaster.

It's not just the results that give Dobbie a chance of taking the job on full-time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every side, even Burnley, will have tales of misfortune. Sometimes things go in your favour and at other times they don’t. But in this game you have to make your own luck, you can’t be dependent on help or assistance from elsewhere.

If Blackpool somehow find a way out of this hole, never mind the great escape it will be nothing short of a miracle. But thanks to Dobbie, it’s a possibility, albeit a very slim one.

Making a strong case

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite only taking charge of four games, the 40-year-old has certainly put himself in the frame to take the head coach role on a full-time basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s made no secret of his aspirations, he wants to enter senior management and, if the opportunity were to present itself, he wants to do it with Blackpool.

Some cynics will claim giving the job to a favourite former player who has only overseen a ‘new manager bounce’ is an overly emotional decision. But I disagree.

Dobbie hasn’t come in and fired a rocket up the players’ backsides, like Mick McCarthy was supposed to do, to get a reaction out of the players.

Instead, he’s just been calm, he’s been rational and he’s installed belief. But what has stood out like a sore thumb has been his tactical nous and his ability to get more out of players and get more out of the team unit. That’s what Blackpool need from their new man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those not familiar with Dobbie’s work with the development squad, or even during his time working with AFC Fylde’s academy, might be understandably hesitant about handing the role to a supposedly inexperienced coach.

But as Dobbie outlined himself in a recent interview, he’s been coaching for the past seven years now. Initially alongside the back end of his playing days but more recently as a standalone coach.

Were Dobbie to get the job, and that’s still a big if at this juncture, it would be wrong to accuse the club of appointing him off the back of four or five games. That wouldn’t be the case at all.

Catching the eye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rewind back to October/November time, having watched the opening fixtures of Dobbie’s development squad, I recall being instantly impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As touched upon before, there was a clear structure to how the Under-23s played. A clear shape and identity and concise patterns of play.

A trip to Brunton Park stuck out in particular when an experienced Carlisle side, packed full of first-team players in need of minutes, failed to get anywhere near Blackpool’s youngsters. It finished 2-0 but it could have been three or four.

At the time, with the first-team struggling in the Championship, I took comfort from the fact the club had a tactically astute coach in the background that could take over and take the reins on a short-term basis should he be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That turned out to be the case, but unfortunately – as it turned out – Dobbie was given the job too late, otherwise the Seasiders would be in with a real shout of staying up this season, I’ve no doubt about that whatsoever.