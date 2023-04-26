Blackpool next manager odds: Surprise new favourite as ex-Aston Villa & Swansea City men remain in the frame

Blackpool are continuing their search for a new head coach following the mutual dismissal of Mick McCarthy a few weeks ago.
Stephen Dobbie is currently in interim charge and has put himself in the frame with two wins from his four games.
But there’s also a whole host of other names being linked with the Bloomfield Road vacancy.
1. In the frame?
Stephen Dobbie is the man currently in interim charge until the end of the season Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Grant McCann - 66/1
Remains out of work having left Peterborough in January. Has a track record of succeeding in League One. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Lee Bowyer - 66/1
Remained out of work since July of last year, where he was sacked by Birmingham after an indifferent spell. Seems unlikely. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Dave Challinor - 66/1
Has done a remarkable job with his former club Stockport County and knows this area well having previously managed AFC Fylde. Not an awful shout. Photo: Getty Images