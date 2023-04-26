News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Blackpool next manager odds: Surprise new favourite as ex-Aston Villa & Swansea City men remain in the frame

Blackpool are continuing their search for a new head coach following the mutual dismissal of Mick McCarthy a few weeks ago.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Stephen Dobbie is currently in interim charge and has put himself in the frame with two wins from his four games.

But there’s also a whole host of other names being linked with the Bloomfield Road vacancy.

Here’s the latest bookies’ odds according to BetVictor...

Stephen Dobbie is the man currently in interim charge until the end of the season

1. In the frame?

Stephen Dobbie is the man currently in interim charge until the end of the season Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Remains out of work having left Peterborough in January. Has a track record of succeeding in League One.

2. Grant McCann - 66/1

Remains out of work having left Peterborough in January. Has a track record of succeeding in League One. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Remained out of work since July of last year, where he was sacked by Birmingham after an indifferent spell. Seems unlikely.

3. Lee Bowyer - 66/1

Remained out of work since July of last year, where he was sacked by Birmingham after an indifferent spell. Seems unlikely. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Has done a remarkable job with his former club Stockport County and knows this area well having previously managed AFC Fylde. Not an awful shout.

4. Dave Challinor - 66/1

Has done a remarkable job with his former club Stockport County and knows this area well having previously managed AFC Fylde. Not an awful shout. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BlackpoolStephen DobbieSwansea CityMick McCarthyBetVictor