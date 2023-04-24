Relegation fate of Blackpool, Huddersfield & Reading predicted by supercomputer

The Seasiders are now only three points adrift of safety with only two games of the season remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlook still looks bleak, with Stephen Dobbie’s side bemoaning a worse goal difference than their relegation rivals. Some of the sides they’re looking to catch also have games in hand and play one another during the final run-in.

Nevertheless, Blackpool are still fighting and can even go level on points with Huddersfield Town in 21st when they play Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are still predicted to be relegated to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in their current position of 23rd, five points adrift of the Terriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will pick up two more points from their final two games to finish with a tally of 43 - level with Wigan Athletic who have been docked three points but are predicted to end the campaign with a worse goal difference.

The Seasiders gave themselves a fighting chance with Saturday's win at St Andrew's

Reading, who have also been hit with a points deduction, are forecasted to join Blackpool and the Latics in the third tier next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Blackpool finish on 43 points, it will be 17 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool now have a 98 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading (68 per cent), Huddersfield (29 per cent), QPR (four per cent), Cardiff City (four per cent) and Rotherham United (two per cent) are the other sides in the mix.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

Advertisement Hide Ad

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 97 (+49)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United 89 (+31)

Advertisement Hide Ad

—----------------------------------------

Luton Town 80 (+19)

Middlesbrough 79 (+31)

Coventry City 69 (+10)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall 69 (+8)

—----------------------------------------

Sunderland 68 (+10)

Blackburn 68 (-3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom 67 (+8)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich 65 (+5)

Swansea 65 (+4)

Preston 65 (-9)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford 62 (+1)

Bristol City 59 (-2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City 58 (-11)

Stoke City 56 (+5)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City 55 (-9)

Cardiff City 50 (-15)

Rotherham 49 (-12)

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR 49 (-27)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield 48 (-20)

—----------------------------------------

Reading* 46 (-20)

Blackpool 43 (-25)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan** 43 (-27)

*hit with a six-point deduction