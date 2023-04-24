Relegation fate of Blackpool, Huddersfield & Reading predicted by supercomputer
Blackpool kept their survival hopes alive over the weekend with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Birmingham City.
The Seasiders are now only three points adrift of safety with only two games of the season remaining.
The outlook still looks bleak, with Stephen Dobbie’s side bemoaning a worse goal difference than their relegation rivals. Some of the sides they’re looking to catch also have games in hand and play one another during the final run-in.
Nevertheless, Blackpool are still fighting and can even go level on points with Huddersfield Town in 21st when they play Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night.
According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are still predicted to be relegated to League One.
The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in their current position of 23rd, five points adrift of the Terriers.
It’s forecasted the Seasiders will pick up two more points from their final two games to finish with a tally of 43 - level with Wigan Athletic who have been docked three points but are predicted to end the campaign with a worse goal difference.
Reading, who have also been hit with a points deduction, are forecasted to join Blackpool and the Latics in the third tier next season.
Should Blackpool finish on 43 points, it will be 17 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.
According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool now have a 98 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.
Reading (68 per cent), Huddersfield (29 per cent), QPR (four per cent), Cardiff City (four per cent) and Rotherham United (two per cent) are the other sides in the mix.
Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…
FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table
Team Predicted Points
Burnley 97 (+49)
Sheffield United 89 (+31)
—----------------------------------------
Luton Town 80 (+19)
Middlesbrough 79 (+31)
Coventry City 69 (+10)
Millwall 69 (+8)
—----------------------------------------
Sunderland 68 (+10)
Blackburn 68 (-3)
West Brom 67 (+8)
Norwich 65 (+5)
Swansea 65 (+4)
Preston 65 (-9)
Watford 62 (+1)
Bristol City 59 (-2)
Hull City 58 (-11)
Stoke City 56 (+5)
Birmingham City 55 (-9)
Cardiff City 50 (-15)
Rotherham 49 (-12)
QPR 49 (-27)
Huddersfield 48 (-20)
—----------------------------------------
Reading* 46 (-20)
Blackpool 43 (-25)
Wigan** 43 (-27)
*hit with a six-point deduction
**hit with three-point deduction