'One of those games': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany provides his assessment of Blackpool draw

The league leaders enjoyed almost 80 per cent of possession but were limited to very few chances in front of goal thanks to Blackpool’s superb rearguard display.

The stalemate brought an end to Burnley’s run of scoring in 31 consecutive league games.

“I think you always set the standard as high as you can but it just felt like one of those games,” Kompany said.

"We didn’t concede loads of chances, I felt we approached the final third enough times to get the goals but you play against a team that’s got something to fight for so you’ve got to expect it to be difficult and in the end it might just be a point gained given the context.

“If you look at the numbers, I think we had 80 per cent of the ball, we had five shots on target, we had 13 shots in total. We conceded zero shots on target, so we did what we needed to do but you’re always demanding so as long as that ball does not go in, you haven’t done anything and today we were a bit unlucky on that.

“All you can do is maybe increase the volume of chances but in the end it felt like a game if you start chasing it desperately then it felt like we had enough to score but it wasn’t happening so having been in the game long enough, I can take a point on a day like this and we move on.”