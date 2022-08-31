Nottingham Forest target Josh Bowler starts for Blackpool against Blackburn Rovers on the eve of transfer deadline day
Star man Josh Bowler starts for Blackpool tonight in their televised clash against Blackburn Rovers despite the ongoing speculation surrounding the winger’s future.
Read More
The 23-year-old, the subject of a rejected £3.5m bid from Nottingham Forest according to reports, could depart Bloomfield Road before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.
It’s understood the Seasiders are holding out for £4m for their player plus extra, with Blackburn, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford also credited with previous interest.
Michael Appleton names an unchanged side for tonight’s game, meaning Jordan Thorniley and Theo Corbeanu remain on the bench despite their impressive performances off the bench during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Bristol City.
Rhys Williams keeps his place alongside Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence despite taking a knock to his ankle at the weekend.
New signing Ian Poveda is named among the substitutes, replacing Beryly Lubala on the bench following his loan move from Leeds United.
Matty Virtue, linked with a deadline day move to Lincoln City, is also named among the subs.
Sonny Carey serves the second game of his three-match suspension, while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.
Blackburn dangerman Ben Brereton-Diaz, who like Bowler is also being linked with a deadline day move, starts for the away side.
TEAMS
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Connolly, Bowler, Lavery, Yates, Madine
Subs: Maxwell, Thorniley, Husband, Virtue, Hamilton, Poveda, Corbeanu
Blackburn: Kaminski, Travis, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Wharton, Morton, Hedges, Dack, Brereton, Dolan
Subs: Pears, Edun, Markanday, Buckley, Vale, Garrett, Phillips
Referee: Matthew Donohue