Nottingham Forest target Josh Bowler starts for Blackpool against Blackburn Rovers on the eve of transfer deadline day

The 23-year-old, the subject of a rejected £3.5m bid from Nottingham Forest according to reports, could depart Bloomfield Road before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.

It’s understood the Seasiders are holding out for £4m for their player plus extra, with Blackburn, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford also credited with previous interest.

Michael Appleton names an unchanged side for tonight’s game, meaning Jordan Thorniley and Theo Corbeanu remain on the bench despite their impressive performances off the bench during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Bristol City.

Rhys Williams keeps his place alongside Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence despite taking a knock to his ankle at the weekend.

New signing Ian Poveda is named among the substitutes, replacing Beryly Lubala on the bench following his loan move from Leeds United.

Matty Virtue, linked with a deadline day move to Lincoln City, is also named among the subs.

Sonny Carey serves the second game of his three-match suspension, while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.

Blackburn dangerman Ben Brereton-Diaz, who like Bowler is also being linked with a deadline day move, starts for the away side.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Connolly, Bowler, Lavery, Yates, Madine

Subs: Maxwell, Thorniley, Husband, Virtue, Hamilton, Poveda, Corbeanu

Blackburn: Kaminski, Travis, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Wharton, Morton, Hedges, Dack, Brereton, Dolan

Subs: Pears, Edun, Markanday, Buckley, Vale, Garrett, Phillips