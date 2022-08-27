Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham target starts as Blackpool make one change for Bristol City clash
In-demand winger Josh Bowler starts as Blackpool make one change to their line-up for today’s game against Bristol City.
Read More
Michael Appleton is fairly limited with what he can do team selection-wise with seven first-team players unavailable for selection.
Sonny Carey serves the first game of his three-match suspension following his red card during last week’s 3-3 draw against Burnley.
Most Popular
-
1
What Man City boss Pep Guardiola said about Blackpool ‘target’ after Leeds United switch
-
2
Could today's game be the last time we see Nottingham Forest target Josh Bowler in a Blackpool shirt?
-
3
Latest injury news on Luke Garbutt, Charlie Patino and Kevin Stewart ahead of Blackpool's clash against Bristol City
-
4
What Michael Appleton said about potential Josh Bowler replacements as Blackpool are linked with Leeds United winger
-
5
‘One is dead in the water’: Michael Appleton provides an update on Blackpool’s free agent search
Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all miss out through injury.
Appleton still makes one change though, replacing Theo Corbeanu with Gary Madine – which sees Pool line-up in a 4-4-2 formation.
Bowler starts amid heavily speculation linking the winger with a move away before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.
The Seasiders have also strengthened in his position prior to kick-off, bringing in Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United.
However, the 22-year-old hasn’t been registered in time, meaning he’s not available for selection.
The England Under-20 international could make his debut against former loan club Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday instead.
Appleton’s side are looking to continue their recent good form having taken four points from their two away games against QPR and Burnley.
It leaves them on seven points and level with today’s opponents, who have won their last three games in league and cup.
TEAMS
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Connolly, Bowler, Yates, Lavery, Madine
Subs: Maxwell, Thorniley, Husband, Virtue, Hamilton, Corbeanu, Lubala
Bristol City: Bentley, Byner, Naismith, Atkinson, Scott, Massengo, Williams, DaSilva, Weimann, Conway, Wells
Subs: O’Leary, Tanner, Wilson, James, King, Martin, Semenyo
Referee: Jeremy Simpson