'Not being disrespectful': Michael Appleton bemoans Blackpool's shortage of options following Blackburn Rovers defeat

With seven first-team players currently out of action for the Seasiders, Appleton was forced to line up in a 4-4-2 formation for the second game running against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

In the absence of Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson, it meant Callum Connolly and Kenny Dougall had to man the fort in central midfield once again.

While there’s no questioning their effort and endeavour, the Seasiders lacked guile and creativity in the middle of the park.

Even with Blackpool chasing the game in the second-half, Appleton was limited to what he could bring off the bench in terms of attacking substitutions.

Theo Corbeanu was one of just two changes, while Ian Poveda – who made his debut with 10 minutes to go – was only given limited time as he’s still working his way up to match fitness.

Addressing Blackpool’s shortage of options, Appleton told The Gazette: “It can make life a bit more difficult.

Michael Appleton cut a frustrated figure after last night's defeat to Blackburn

“I kept looking around thinking ‘can I improve us in certain areas with what we needed?’ and I didn’t really see that.

“That’s not being disrespectful, you guys know as well as me. It’s one where it would be nice to have that.

“I could have looked even further back and seen all the lads that are injured, we might have had one or two options to call upon but it’s not to be.

“The frustration is the manner of the goal and we have to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“I think we will always have a chance in games, even if we are frustrating in the final third like we were. But the crowd were great and stuck with us, even when we were choosing the wrong options. They didn’t get frustrated, they kept getting after the players.

“If that continues we will always have a chance in any game.”

The Seasiders will have Carey back available to them soon after he serves the third and final game of the suspension against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.