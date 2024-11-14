Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool welcome Northampton Town to Bloomfield Road this weekend - with both sides set to be without their fair share of players.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the Seasiders, both Elkan Baggott and Jake Beesley are out for the foreseeable future, while Andy Lyons remains a long-term absentee through injury as well.

As he continues to adapt after his recent Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, Albie Morgan remains unavailable too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Norburn is getting closer to returning from a hamstring problem, but this Saturday’s game could prove to come too soon for the midfielder.

Steve Bruce’s side will also be without Southampton loanee Dom Ballard for the visit of the Cobblers, with the forward on international duty with England U20s.

A boost for Blackpool will be the return of James Husband, with the defender picking up 30 minutes in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy tie with Harrogate Town.

Visitors Northampton certainly have their fair share of squad problems at the moment, with a large number of players missing through various reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their recent EFL Trophy outing against Burton Albion, Liam McCarron became their latest injury concern after being forced off at half time in the fixture at Sixfields.

This follows the withdrawal of both Tyler Magloire and Jack Baldwin last weekend against Birmingham City, with the pair joining an already long list.

Jordan Willis, Aaron McGowan, Ali Koiki, Luke Mbete, Patrick Brough, Harvey Lintott, Matt Dibley-Dias, Tariqe Fosu, Tom Eaves, Callum Morton, James Wilson are all either doubtful or confirmed out through injury for the trip to the Fylde Coast.

On top of this, they will also be without Cameron McGeehan through suspension for Saturday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cobblers current injury issues has stretched the available members of their squad.

Martyn Waghorn forced to play the full 90 minutes of Tuesday’s game with the Brewers, despite the intention being to only give him an hour as he looks to rebuild his fitness, while the involvement of Sam Hoskins against the Blues last weekend went against medical advice as he works his way back from a knee injury.

One positive for Jon Brady’s side could be the return of Jack Sowerby, who should be available again after missing the Birmingham game through illness.