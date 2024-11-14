New date confirmed for Blackpool fixture following Birmingham City decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new date has been confirmed for Blackpool’s away trip to Shrewsbury Town next month.

Steve Bruce’s side were originally meant to visit the Croud Meadow on Tuesday December 3, but the fixture has now been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday December 4 (K.O. 7.45pm).

The change comes following the announcement that the Seasiders’ FA Cup second round tie with Birmingham City would take place on Sunday December 1.

Despite not being selected for TV broadcast, the meeting with the Blues was moved from the usual Saturday slot on police advice due to other local games taking place on the same day.

The fixture will see Bruce come up against another one of his former clubs, before the two go head-to-head again at St Andrew’s in League One over the Christmas period.

As Blackpool’s rescheduled meeting with Shrewsbury, the game will be Gareth Ainsworth’s second game in charge of the Shropshire club following his appointment earlier this week.

The ex-Wycombe Wanderers and QPR boss starts his time with the Salop next weekend against Birmingham City, before welcoming the Seasiders to the Croud Meadow as well just over a week later.