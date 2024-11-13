Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shrewsbury Town have appointed Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager.

The Shropshire outfit currently sit bottom of the League One table, picking up just eight points from their first 15 games, and have been without a head coach for over the past week following the sacking of Paul Hurst.

Ainsworth, who is best known for his 11-year managerial stint with Wycombe Wanderers, has been out of work for the last 12 months.

His last role was a short-lived stint with QPR - where he had previously spent time as both a player and a coach.

After starting his senior football career with Norwich Victoria, the 51-year-old represented the likes of Preston North End, Port Vale and Lincoln City as a midfielder, alongside his spells at Loftus Road and Adams Park.

Ainsworth will have to wait for his first game in charge of Shrewsbury due to the international break, with the League One struggler’s next outing coming against Birmingham City on November 23.

Their following game after that sees them go head-to-head with Steve Bruce’s Blackpool, who are currently having their own struggles.

The fixture is currently scheduled for Tuesday December 3, but could be pushed back a day due to the Seasiders’ FA Cup involvement on the Sunday before.