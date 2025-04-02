Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s proven to be a season to forget for former Blackpool midfielder Elliot Embleton - with his fortunes getting worse on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old was still a Seasiders player until January, but was moved on at the start of the winter transfer just six months on from his arrival from Sunderland.

Embleton made the move further up north and dropped down to League Two, joining strugglers Carlisle United.

In 15 outings for the Cumbrian outfit, the attacking midfielder has contributed two assists, but is yet to find the back of the net.

Throughout the last few weeks, Blues boss Mark Hughes has either opted not to bring the ex-Blackpool man off the bench, or when he has, it’s been for a limited amount of time.

In Carlisle’s latest outing against Chesterfield, Embleton was called upon early on, replacing the injured Sean Fusire ahead of the half hour mark.

Just over 10 minutes though, his evening also came to an end, as he was shown a red card for a stand on Armando Dobra.

The Cumbrians ultimately went on to lose the contest 2-1, and sit bottom of the fourth tier - nine points from safety.

Embleton’s career

Elliot Embleton

Embleton progressed through the ranks at Sunderland as a youngster, with his senior debut for the North East club coming back in 2017.

To gain more first-team experience he was sent out on loan to both Grimsby Town and Blackpool - and it was with the latter he enjoyed success, helping the Seasiders to promotion via the League One play-offs.

On his return to the Stadium of Light, he was handed game time for the Black Cats, but was eventually hindered by injury, which also saw a stint with Derby County cut short after two games last season.

Embleton’s long-term association with Sunderland came to an end in the summer, as he departed the club with 92 senior appearances under his belt.

A lack of match action was evident on his Blackpool return, and was unable to claim a place as a consistent starter.

Having been signed by Neil Critchley, a quick change of manager didn’t work in Embleton’s favour, with Steve Bruce’s set-up not suiting his natural attacking midfield position.

Throughout his last month with the club, he missed out on a place in the Seasiders’ matchday squad on a number of occasions, with other options preferred.

