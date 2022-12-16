'News to me': Michael Appleton addresses claim Blackpool are 'open to selling' Rangers, Watford and West Brom-linked Jerry Yates
Blackpool boss Michael Appleton insists he’s not had “one conversation” about potentially losing top goalscorer Jerry Yates in January.
Reports surfaced during the World Cup break that the Seasiders were apparently open to selling their talisman when the transfer window reopens next month.
It came amid speculation linking the 26-year-old with Scottish giants Rangers, while the likes of Watford and West Brom were also reportedly keeping tabs on the striker.
But Appleton has revealed it’s not something that has been discussed internally at Bloomfield Road.
Addressing the claim that Blackpool are open to a potential sale, Appleton told The Gazette: “It’s absolutely news to me.
“I’ve not had one conversation regarding Jerry and going elsewhere with anybody, so I can’t give you anything on that one.
“As I say it’s absolutely news to me, I’ve not had one conversation on the matter.”
Yates currently tops the Championship’s scoring charts alongside nine others after bagging nine goals in 22 league appearances.
In November journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, claimed Rangers remain keen to sign the forward and are expected to lodge a bid when the transfer window reopens.
According to Nixon, Rangers value Yates at £2m but Blackpool are holding out for around £5m, but a compromise could be found.
What works in Blackpool’s favour is that Yates is under contract at Bloomfield Road until 2024, with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.
The former Swindon Town man has been a rare shining light of Blackpool’s season, matching last season’s tally of eight goals after hitting a double in the derby win against Preston North End in October before adding another in the win at Coventry.
The forward, who has predominantly been played out on the left wing this season, enjoyed a purple patch in that month when he fired in an impressive seven goals in just five games, which is when speculation linking him to Rangers and a handful of other clubs first emerged.
Yates will be hoping to add to his tally tomorrow when the Seasiders take on relegation rivals Cardiff City, with Appleton’s men knowing a win will see them leapfrog the Bluebirds in the league table.