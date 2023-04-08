News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
35 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
48 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Neil Critchley 'sounded out' for summer Blackpool return as Mick McCarthy departs

Blackpool have “sounded out” Neil Critchley for a surprise return to Bloomfield Road, according to reports.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST- 2 min read
Read More
24 of our best fan pictures from Blackpool's Good Friday clash against Cardiff C...

The Seasiders are on the lookout for a permanent head coach, albeit an appointment is unlikely to be made until the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mick McCarthy was due to remain as interim boss for the remainder of the campaign but the club has announced he’s left by “mutual consent” after Good Friday’s disastrous 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Most Popular

It leaves the Seasiders seven points adrift of safety with just six games remaining, all but confirming their relegation back to League One.

Development squad boss Stephen Dobbie will take charge until the end of the season, assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.

Hide Ad

But looking longer term, Critchley

Hide Ad

According to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror, Critchley is in the frame for a surprise return.

Could Critchley be about to make a spectacular return?Could Critchley be about to make a spectacular return?
Could Critchley be about to make a spectacular return?

Blackpool have sounded out Neil Critchley to return to Bloomfield Road for a second stint as manager, although any decision is now likely to be taken in the summer,” he wrote.

Hide Ad

The Gazette understands the club’s board members were previously split about bringing Critchley back, although this could well have changed given recent developments.

The 44-year-old is currently out of work after a tough year, following Steven Gerrard out of the door at Aston Villa before lasting only 71 days as QPR boss.

Hide Ad

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that Richie Wellens, who is about to seal promotion from League Two with Leyton Orient, and club legend Charlie Adam have been spoken to about the vacancy.

It’s understood Leam Richardson is also a name that could be spoken to, although it’s worth noting the club often like to speak to as many managers as possible before whittling them down.

Hide Ad

Sporting director Chris Badlan, the man responsible for compiling the shortlist, also left the club last week in somewhat acrimonious circumstances.

No official reason was given for his departure, with the club releasing a blunt 25-word statement.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that sporting director Chris Badlan has left the club with immediate effect,” the Seasiders said.

Hide Ad

“The club will be making no further comment.”

Mick McCarthyNeil CritchleyBlackpoolSeasidersStephen DobbieRichie WellensCardiff CityCharlie Adam