Neil Critchley 'sounded out' for summer Blackpool return as Mick McCarthy departs

The Seasiders are on the lookout for a permanent head coach, albeit an appointment is unlikely to be made until the end of the season.

It leaves the Seasiders seven points adrift of safety with just six games remaining, all but confirming their relegation back to League One.

Development squad boss Stephen Dobbie will take charge until the end of the season, assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.

But looking longer term, Critchley

According to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror, Critchley is in the frame for a surprise return.

Could Critchley be about to make a spectacular return?

“Blackpool have sounded out Neil Critchley to return to Bloomfield Road for a second stint as manager, although any decision is now likely to be taken in the summer,” he wrote.

The Gazette understands the club’s board members were previously split about bringing Critchley back, although this could well have changed given recent developments.

The 44-year-old is currently out of work after a tough year, following Steven Gerrard out of the door at Aston Villa before lasting only 71 days as QPR boss.

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that Richie Wellens, who is about to seal promotion from League Two with Leyton Orient, and club legend Charlie Adam have been spoken to about the vacancy.

It’s understood Leam Richardson is also a name that could be spoken to, although it’s worth noting the club often like to speak to as many managers as possible before whittling them down.

Sporting director Chris Badlan, the man responsible for compiling the shortlist, also left the club last week in somewhat acrimonious circumstances.

No official reason was given for his departure, with the club releasing a blunt 25-word statement.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that sporting director Chris Badlan has left the club with immediate effect,” the Seasiders said.

