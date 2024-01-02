Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The on loan striker’s future is currently unclear, with his parent club Huddersfield Town holding an option to recall the 33-year-old to the John Smith’s Stadium this month- with the New Year’s Day game potentially being his final outing at Bloomfield Road.

Rhodes has rediscovered his best form since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer- finding the back of the net on 15 occasions in League One so far this season.

"I know Jordan is loving his time here, you can tell that with his performance against Lincoln,” Critchley said.

"The supporters love seeing him play, and he gives everything. We’d be delighted if he stayed and hopefully that’s the case.

"We’ve got a brilliant group to work with here- they’re so honest and give you everything, and that was typified by Jordan Rhodes’ performance against Lincoln, it was absolutely incredible.

"I’ve never seen anything like it. He was pressing, closing down, and running in behind. I was willing that final chance to go in and loop under the bar.

"If you look at the last few years of his career, he’s not played loads of football, so for him to keep playing 90 minutes week in, week out, and to produce that level of physical demands is unbelievable.

"I said in the dressing room, if there’s anyone you want to follow, follow this man, because that’s why he’s had success in his career.”

Critchley states there’s no further updates concerning Huddersfield’s recall option for Rhodes, while there’s also no change in the Kenny Dougall situation- with the midfielder missing a number of games through a personal matter.