Neil Critchley provides update on Richard Keogh ahead of Blackpool's game against Bournemouth

The defender was brought off during the second-half on Tuesday night as Blackpool drew 1-1 with Coventry City.

At the time, head coach Neil Critchley said the 35-year-old wanted to continue but the centre-back was taken off as a precaution.

Keogh went for a scan on Thursday afternoon, but speaking this morning Critchley says those results have yet to come back.

If good news is received, Keogh hasn’t been ruled out of tomorrow’s home game against Bournemouth.

“He had a scan late yesterday, so we’re waiting on the results,” Critchley said.

“He feels better, so we’ll just have to wait and see how reports today.

Keogh receives treatment at Coventry on Tuesday night

“We hope to have the information from the scan results this morning and we don’t train until later, so I’m still hopeful.

“Keyesy is a bit more positive himself, so fingers crossed.”

Jordan Gabriel and CJ Hamilton also come back into contention having been rested for the midweek trip to Coventry.

“They’re both fit. They will be up for selection like the squad from the other night,” Critchley added.

“To play the way we want to play, freshness is important. That’s mental freshness as much as physical.

“We’re going to need that tomorrow because we know we’ve got a difficult game.”

Midfielder Ethan Robson is also fine, despite hobbling off the pitch against Coventry on his first appearance for Blackpool since May of last year.

“He’s fine, it was just cramp,” Critchley confirmed.

“He will be rested, he will be recovered and he’ll be training today.”

Aside from that, Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

When asked if there’s a chance of any of them returning this weekend, Critchley concluded: “No, not yet.

“It will be a very similar squad to what it was on Tuesday night. No-one is quite ready to join back into the squad for selection.”