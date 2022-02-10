Blackpool condemn anti-social behaviour once again following incidents during Millwall and Bristol City games

It follows a spate of incidents during the recent home games against Millwall and Bristol City, which were “blighted” by anti-social behaviour according to the club.

The actions of the minority are “severely harming” the club’s reputation, the Seasiders said in a statement, released in conjunction with Lancashire Police.

If they’re to continue, Pool could be forced to close Block A of the North Stand, where a number of these incidents have been reported.

Away fans walking out the North-East section of the ground have encountered disorder as they’ve been leaving Bloomfield Road. Missiles have also been thrown from that corner of the ground.

The club said in a statement: “Blackpool Football Club and Lancashire Police are issuing an appeal to supporters following an increase in fan-related incidents during matches at Bloomfield Road.

“The Seasiders’ recent league fixtures at home to Millwall and Bristol City were blighted by numerous cases of anti-social behaviour and missile throwing, particularly towards the end of the games.

The Seasiders have felt compelled to release another strongly worded statement

“The actions of a minority are severely harming the club’s reputation, running the risk of FA sanctions and resulting in escalating operating costs at matches.

“Further to a meeting of the Safety Advisory Group, the club was warned that partial and full block closures will be enforced in the North Stand unless these incidents stop immediately.

“As stated earlier this season, the financial consequences of all the above will affect spending on the first-team squad and infrastructure along with impacting the price of ticketing for future matches and seasons.

“The club has already issued multiple bans from attending fixtures at Bloomfield Road and will continue to do so where the actions of individuals cross the line.

“The behaviour of a few is jeopardising so much good work at the club and affecting the enjoyment of matches for the fantastic support of the majority.”

The club appealed for fans to stop; acting in an anti-social manner; throwing missiles or pyrotechnics and congregating in the North-East corner.

“Anybody identified as engaging in such activity will be subject to the appropriate sanctions, including banning orders and criminal prosecution,” the club added.

“Supporters who congregate in the North-East corner will be asked to leave.

“The health and safety of all those inside football stadiums is paramount, and the club will continue to work with Lancashire Police, the SLO and supporter groups to ensure that this is the case.

“Thank-you for your co-operation.”

This is the second time this season the club has felt compelled to issue a strongly-worded statement due to crowd trouble.

Back in September, the Seasiders condemned the throwing of pyrotechnics and missiles onto the pitch during the game against Barnsley.

A number of other home games have seen incidents reported to police.

In November, a fans' forum was held to discuss the policing of Blackpool's home matches this season after a number of concerns had been raised.