Blackpool FC issues strong warning about the use of pyrotechnics and missiles following latest incident in Barnsley game

It comes after a smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch towards the end of Blackpool’s 1-0 win against Barnsley on Saturday.

It is not the first time such an event has occurred in the last year or two and, in a strongly-worded statement, the club made it clear they will receive sanctions if it continues to happen.

“Blackpool Football Club is working with the relevant authorities to identify certain individuals who opted to throw pyrotechnics and missiles during Saturday’s league fixture against Barnsley,” the club said.

“The club will not accept such behaviour from a small minority at matches and adopts a zero-tolerance policy on the matter.

“These actions harm the club’s reputation and run the risk of FA sanctions, which could see the club fined, forced to partially close areas of its stadium and face increasing costs for the stewarding and policing of matches.

“The financial consequences of this could affect spending on the first-team squad and infrastructure, as well as potentially impacting the price of tickets for future games. Away allocations may also be restricted.

A pyrotechnic was thrown onto the pitch during Saturday's game against Barnsley

“Anybody identified as engaging in such activity will be subject to the appropriate sanctions, including banning orders and criminal prosecution.”

Chief executive Ben Mansford added: “At a time when the club is aiming to re-connect and attract a new generation of supporters to Bloomfield Road, it is sad that a small number are potentially jeopardising so much good work from so many connected to the club.

“The passion of our supporters, which has created tremendous atmospheres both at home and away, has been lauded for the right reasons this season.

“However, we will not allow the behaviour of a few to ruin it for the fantastic support of the majority. The health and safety of all those inside football stadiums is paramount.

“We will be working with the SLO, fan groups and Lancashire Police to prevent further issues, like those witnessed, from occurring.”

If anyone has any information connected to the incidents, they can contact Lancashire Police on 101.