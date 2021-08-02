Neil Critchley provides latest update on transfer search ahead of Blackpool's league opener at Bristol City

The Seasiders made their ninth signing of the summer last week by bringing in Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules on a season-long loan.Pool are still light in a couple of areas of the pitch, most noticeably at right-back where they don’t have a specialist in that position.

Callum Connolly has featured there in pre-season, despite being a natural centre-back also capable of playing in defensive midfield.

But Critchley played down those rumours, insisting nothing is imminent at this moment in time.

When asked after Saturday’s game against Morecambe if any further signings can be expected this week, Critchley said: “Not at the moment, but the market can change very quickly.

“We’re working, as we always are, behind the scenes to identify the right players we think will improve our squad.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

“I still think we’ve got one or two things we need to do, but we’ve got until August 31, so that’s a good few weeks’ away yet.”