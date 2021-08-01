Blackpool won't be pursuing a move for trialist right-back from Leicester City

The 22-year-old spent a week-and-a-half with the Seasiders, featuring in the friendlies against Carlisle United and Burnley.

The Leicester City man played 45 minutes in Pool’s 1-0 win at Brunton Park, before playing the full 90 against Sean Dyche’s top flight outfit.

However, the former Aston Villa academy graduate wasn’t involved yesterday as Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw against Morecambe.

Speaking to The Gazette post-match, Critchley confirmed Clark wouldn’t be making the move to Bloomfield Road - either on a permanent transfer or on loan.

“I spoke to Mitch the other day about our thoughts about how he had done with us,” Pool’s head coach said.

“We’re not going to be following that one up, he’ll go back to Leicester and we wish him all the best.”

Clark’s return to the East Midlands means the Seasiders are still in the right-back department.

While Critchley sees summer recruit Callum Connolly of playing there, he’s not a specialist right-back and has played most of his football either at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder.

Jack Moore, a 17-year-old from Pool’s academy, is the only other player to have featured in that position during pre-season.

Elsewhere, Teddy Howe remains on the books but he’s not played a single minute of the club’s friendlies.

The 22-year-old, who spent time on loan with Scunthorpe United last season, hasn’t made a single league appearance since signing in January 2020.

Pool continue to be linked with a permanent swoop for last season’s loanee Jordan Gabriel, who is also a target for League One Sunderland.

While his parent club Nottingham Forest are reportedly happy to let him go should a club meet their valuation, it’s believed they’re reluctant to sell him until they have a replacement in place.