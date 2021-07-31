Blackpool to take on Premier League champions Man City in final pre-season friendly before Bristol City opener

The Seasiders will meet Pep Guardiola’s side in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the top flight side’s academy stadium.

The game, which will be against Man City’s first-team, kicks off at 6pm.

It will serve as the Seasiders final friendly of the summer before they kick their league season off at Bristol City next Saturday.

“There’s no better test than going to play against Manchester City,” Critchley said.

“They’ll have top, top quality players playing and I’m sure our players and staff will be looking forward to it.

“We obviously lost the Rangers game from our pre-season so we could do with an extra game.

“It will be good to give the players some more minutes in their legs, and I’m sure they will feel it playing against Manchester City!”

Critchley’s men continued their preparations this afternoon with a 1-1 draw against League One newcomers Morecambe.

While a number of Man City’s first-team players are still away having featured on international duty, the likes of Ruben Dias, Cancelo, Fernandinho and Riyad Mahrez featured in a recent friendly win against Preston North End.

Ilkay Gundogan and Zinchenko also returned for today’s friendly against Barnsley.

Further details regarding the streaming of the fixture will be announced shortly, the club confirmed.