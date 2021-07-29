Blackpool bolster their forward line with the signing of former Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City loanee from Arsenal

The 20-year-old, who spent last season with Doncaster Rovers in League One, joins the Seasiders on a season-long loan.

John-Jules previously enjoyed a brief spell with Lincoln City during the 2019/20 season, where he made seven appearances before the pandemic halted the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His only goal came against the Seasiders in a 1-0 win at Sincil Bank in February 2020, which came during the miserable run towards the back end of Simon Grayson’s second tenure.

The striker, who has represented England from Under-16 to Under-19 level, made 21 appearances during an injury-hit spell at Doncaster last season, scoring five times.

“I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to meet the lads and get out onto the pitch,” John-Jules said of his move.

“I’ve spent the last couple of seasons on loan in League One and wanted to challenge myself at the next level and there’s no better place to come than Blackpool to do just that.

John-Jules becomes Blackpool's ninth signing of the summer

“I spoke to the gaffer before joining and he made me feel comfortable and excited for the journey here, so I’m really excited for this coming season.”

John-Jules has been on the books of Arsenal since the age of eight and has featured on the first-team bench for Premier League and Europa League matches.

The forward, the club’s ninth signing of the summer, becomes the second Arsenal player in as many seasons to join Blackpool on loan following in the footsteps of Dan Ballard.

The defender enjoyed a highly successful spell at Bloomfield Road last season, playing a key role in the club’s promotion to the Championship.

“We really value the continued working relationship with Arsenal and would like to thank them for trusting us with Tyreece’s development,” head coach Neil Critchley said.

“I’ve followed Tyreece’s progress for some time now, both with Arsenal and for the England youth teams.

“He’s an attacking player who brings plenty of creativity, whether that be with goals or assists and he will fit in with the work ethic we have here in the squad.

“He’s clearly benefited from his previous loan experiences in League One and is now ready for this step up to the Championship with us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him in a tangerine shirt.”