Neil Critchley provides an update on Jordan Thorniley's availability ahead of Blackpool's crunch clash against Sheffield United

When asked by The Gazette if the defender was missing as a result of the neck/shoulder spasm he suffered in the win against Stoke City, Critchley said that wasn’t the case.

“He was in contention, yes, so make of that what you will,” Critchley said.

Critchley went on to suggest he had players “cry off” on the morning of Saturday’s game as a bout of illness ran rampant through the squad.

Speaking this morning, Critchley has revealed Thorniley was one of those players to suffer with the bug but is now feeling much better.

When asked if the centre-back is available for tomorrow night, Critchley told The Gazette: “I’m hoping so.

Thorniley was missing at the weekend, but not as a result of the injury he suffered in the game against Stoke

“It wasn’t anything to do with the injury he suffered at Stoke last week, he was one of the players suffering at the back end of the week with illness.

“He feels a lot better now so he will come into contention, yes.”

Thorniley’s absence at the weekend meant James Husband stepped in to play 90 minutes on his return from a hamstring injury.

Critchley also revealed that wasn’t the initial plan, saying “he wasn’t due to play, he wasn’t due to start”.

“Hubby has come through fine,” Pool’s head coach said.

“For him to play 90 minutes after being out for eight weeks or so after the Hartlepool game just shows you the level of fitness he carries.

“He’s got really good endurance and his experience helps because it helps him manage the game.

“But he’s come through it, he’s had no adverse effects to the game so he’s fit and he’ll be in the squad.”

It’s believed Blackpool’s squad is now over the worst of the illness that made its way through the camp last week.

It means the Seasiders will have a similar pool of players to choose from for tonight’s crunch clash against the Blades, who currently occupy that final play-off spot - six points ahead.

When asked if everybody was feeling better, Critchley said: “Hopefully so, yes.

“We had a few last week suffering with illness at different stages - some at the beginning, some in the middle, some at the end and some on the day of the game.

“Thankfully after the game we had no injuries and one or two of those players who were feeling under the weather feel better now.

“The squad will be very similar to what it was on Saturday.

“Most of the issues we’ve had have been 24 hour things really. Most of the players, whether it’s sickness, diarrhoea or whatever it is, after 24 hours they’ve felt much better the next day.