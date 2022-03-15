Lifting the lid on Blackpool's scoring run - superior to Fulham, Liverpool and now even Man City too

Despite Neil Critchley’s undoubted success, Blackpool still don’t appear to get the recognition they deserve.

However, one particular statistic has even gone unnoticed among Blackpool fans themselves, one that relates to their impressive scoring run.

As unearthed by playmakerstats, the Seasiders have scored in their last 14 games - a run that stretches back to December.

The last time Critchley’s side failed to find the back of the net was during the 1-0 defeat to Derby County at Pride Park.

Since then, they’ve scored 22 goals in 14 league games.

Things are also progressing well at the other end of the pitch, as the Seasiders will be aiming to keep their third consecutive clean sheet when they host Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

But when it comes to the longest scoring streaks in the top four tiers of English football, no other side can match Blackpool’s 14-game run.

Prior to last night’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace, Manchester City were out on their own with 18 games where they’ve scored consecutively – but that streak has now ended.