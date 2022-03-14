Will Blackpool make the play-offs? How the final Championship table is predicted to look

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
1. Fulham - 95 points
No-one can stop the Cottagers romping to the league title
Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western
2. Bournemouth - 84 points
The Cherries look set to join Fulham back in the Premier League.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. Huddersfield Town - 75 points
It's been an impressive season for the Terriers.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Sheffield United - 74 points
The Blades make the trip to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night for a crunch encounter.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley