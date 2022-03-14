The Seasiders are now only six points adrift of the top six with 10 games to play

Will Blackpool make the play-offs? How the final Championship table is predicted to look

A third straight win has the Seasiders dreaming of a late play-off charge – but can they do it?

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:42 am

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:

1. Fulham - 95 points

No-one can stop the Cottagers romping to the league title

Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western

2. Bournemouth - 84 points

The Cherries look set to join Fulham back in the Premier League.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

3. Huddersfield Town - 75 points

It's been an impressive season for the Terriers.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Sheffield United - 74 points

The Blades make the trip to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night for a crunch encounter.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

