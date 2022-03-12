‘Make of that what you will’: Neil Critchley tight-lipped on Jordan Thorniley’s absence as illness hits Blackpool camp

The centre-back was considered a major doubt for the game against Swansea City with a neck/back spasm issue he suffered against Stoke City last week.

However, speaking to The Gazette after today’s 1-0 win, Pool’s head coach seemed to suggest Thorniley could have played had he wanted to.

“He was in contention, yes, so make of that what you will,” Critchley said.

When asked if the defender’s absence related to his back or neck problem, Critchley added: “No, something different.”

Speaking earlier in his analysis of Blackpool’s victory, Critchley also suggested he had players “cry off” on the morning of the game.

The Seasiders were hit by a bout of illness this week, which disrupted their preparation, Pool’s head coach added.

Neil Critchley celebrates with the North Stand after today's victory

“A lot of players have been ill and missed training,” Critchley said.

“Even this morning, we’ve had players cry off and not being able to take part in the squad.

“Reece (James) was ill at half-time, he was really struggling but wanted to carry on, so they’ve really put themselves through it this week and they got their just rewards for it.”

It’s also believed Josh Bowler was another of those players who suffered during the week, but he started today’s game.

James Husband, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes on his return from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since the start of January.

The defender wasn’t due to start today, Critchley revealed, which made his performance all the more impressive.

“It’s testament to him as a professional and how he prepares and trains, but also the work the physios and fitness coaches do,” Critchley said.

“He played 45 minutes on Tuesday in a behind-closed-doors game and he wasn’t due to play, he wasn’t due to start.

“But he did start, so to get through 90 minutes the way he did…