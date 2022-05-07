Neil Critchley outlines summer transfer plans as Blackpool prepare to announce retained list

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward aside, the Seasiders do hold 12-month options on all of those players.

Blackpool officially have until May 21 to submit their retained list, although the majority of clubs do so long ahead of this date.

Clubs that finish in the play-off are inevitably given longer to submit their lists and have until four days after their last match to do so.

The EFL then publishes the list by the second Saturday in June, which falls on June 11 this year.

Neil Critchley's side face Peterborough United in their final game of the season today

“We’ve had discussions, we’ve been speaking about that,” Critchley told The Gazette.

"But sometimes timings are important when you’re speaking to players.

“We’re pretty much there on what we think we need to do and how we’re going to go about it and who we need to speak to.

“I’m sure in the next few days after the Peterborough game that news will come out.”

Critchley doesn’t anticipate a hugely busy summer of business, although he concedes it’s always difficult to predict what will happen during transfer windows.

“I think it was 13 or 14 players that came in last summer and I don’t think it will be that number again,” Pool’s head coach added.

“But I’m always very wary of giving definitive answers because you just don’t know sometimes.

“We might be thinking we need to bring a couple of players in but we’ve done well this season and some of our players might be quite attractive to other teams.

“All of a sudden, we’re thinking we’ve got him, him and him for next season and we’re planning for next season but all of a sudden we lose two or three.

“We have to be on the front foot all the time looking at every single position and having a plan in case someone comes in and takes your players.

“There’s always a chance of that happening if you’re being successful and doing well, which we are. We have to be wary of those threats.

“As I say, I don’t think it will be as many as last season because we put a big emphasis on consistency of player and improving the players, which is something we’ve done again this season because I think you can see the team has grown.

“I think we’ve scored more goals in the second half of the season, like we did last season, and that’s because of the relationships and the players becoming that bit stronger and their understanding becomes greater.