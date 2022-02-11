'It gives us optimism for the future': Neil Critchley on Blackpool's run to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup

The young Seasiders breezed past Newcastle United 3-0 on Wednesday night in their fifth round encounter at Bloomfield Road.

Critchley watched on from the West Stand alongside around 1,300 supporters as John Murphy’s side set up a trip to Chelsea in the last eight of the competition.

“It was a great night. Congratulations to Murphs, his team and his staff,” Critchley said.

“They just carried on from where they left off in their last two performances in the Youth Cup.

“Sometimes nerves and the occasion can get to young players but it didn’t at all. They played very, very well and deservedly won the game.

“I don’t think the scoreline flattered us in any way, shape or form and what a great night they’ve got to look forward to now playing Chelsea away.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the night, it was a terrific night, a terrific performance and a great victory for them.”

The Seasiders controlled the game from start to finish, eventually easing through thanks to an Arnold Matshazi double and a late Jake Daniels strike.

Blackpool belied their Category Three academy status against a Newcastle side that sit in the highest echelon of youth development.

“Any time a Category Three academy comes up against a Category One academy, you know you’re going to be in for a tough game,” Critchley said.

“However on the night, I don’t think you could tell which side was the Category One academy.

“We were fully deserving of being 2-0 up at half-time, it could have been one or two more. They had a couple of chances to make it 2-1 but in the end I don’t think anyone can begrudge us our victory.

“It gives us optimism for the future. However, there’s a big difference between having a good Youth Cup team and producing players for the first team, but we all know that.

“But it’s a great night for the players and it gives everyone a lift in the academy. It should give the staff a lift as well.

“It just shows you the type of work that is going on there at the moment. So hats off to Murphs, his staff and Ciaran (Donnelly).”

Blackpool’s Under-18s, who take on Port Vale tomorrow in a league encounter, now face a Chelsea side who won the competition seven times between 2010 and 2018.

It’s highly likely the quarter-final tie will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Critchley, who will have faced Chelsea on plenty of occasions during his previous role at Liverpool, knows exactly how good Blackpool’s next opponents are.

“They are very good,” he said.

“They’ve produced countless players in the last 10 to 15 years. Neil Bath (head of youth development) has done an incredible job at Chelsea in producing players for their first-team and the national team.

“It will be an extremely difficult game obviously, but there will be no pressure on us. The lads won’t be expected to go there and win, so we can go there and enjoy ourselves.

“Who knows? With the beauty of cup football and the beauty of a one-off game is that anything can happen.”