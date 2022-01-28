Neil Critchley hints that Blackpool's January business isn't done just yet

The Seasiders added their second new arrival of the window yesterday with the loan signing of Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk, with a view to making the move permanent later down the line.

The 24-year-old follows Rochdale striker Jake Beesley in making the move to Bloomfield Road this month.With the window set to close at 11pm on Monday, the Seasiders don’t have long to complete any further additions.

It’s understood Blackpool remain on the lookout for a central midfielder, a position on the pitch where they’re still light on options following Ryan Wintle’s return to Cardiff City and long-term injuries to Matty Virtue and Grant Ward.

“Every manager or head coach will always tell you they want more. We still want to improve and we’ve got a few days left,” Critchley said.

“There’s been a few outs and a few ins. Would I think that will be the end of it? I can’t guarantee it.

“If I was a betting man, and I’m not, I’d probably say I don’t think the Kirk deal will be the last thing that happens in or out of Blackpool before Monday.”

Neil Critchley remains on the lookout for further additions