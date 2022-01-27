Blackpool finalise loan move for Charlton Athletic winger and former Crewe Alexandra man Charlie Kirk

The 24-year-old has agreed an initial loan move to Bloomfield Road with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s someone I’ve known for a long time,” Critchley said.

“I’ve spent many a year with Charlie as a young boy and I’ve kept an eye on his development and his career pathway.

“He broke into Crewe’s first-team at a young age and he’s got a lot of experience for a young player.

“He had a great season last season at Crewe in League One and I know what he will bring to us, so I’m delighted he’s joined us.

Kirk becomes the second new arrival at Bloomfield Road this month

“I’m looking forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”

Kirk has failed to settle in the capital following his summer move from Crewe Alexandra.

The winger only signed for the Addicks on a four-year deal back in August after the League One side triggered his £500,000 release clause.

But his move to Charlton hasn’t gone to plan, with the winger making just 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

While the Cheshire-born player has yet to find the back of the net for Charlton, his record at Crewe was an impressive one with 32 goals to his name in 206 appearances.

Kirk struggled for game time since Jackson took charge as he prefers a wing-back system. It’s believed personal reasons may also have been a factor in Kirk’s mixed displays.

The winger last started a league game for Charlton at Lincoln City in October, although he has featured more heavily in the cup competitions.

Despite his move to Charlton not working out, Critchley remains confident Blackpool have got a very talented player on their hands.

“He’s got undoubted quality,” Critchley added.

“If you look at his assists record and goals, he definitely brings something in the final third to the team.

“He makes good decisions around the box, he’s calm, he can link with players around him and he’s got the final pass, which is a priceless commodity.

“He’s a good athlete as well, he can run and he’s got a good history of playing games, so he will add to the way we want to play.

“He’s an intelligent footballer, so he will fit into our system well.”

Kirk follows Rochdale striker Jake Beesley in making the move to the Fylde coast this month.The winger’s former Crewe teammate Owen Dale, meanwhile, saw his loan move made permanent as per the terms of his initial agreement.

Jordan Thorniley and Ethan Robson have also returned to Bloomfield Road having been recalled early from their loan spells at Oxford United and MK Dons respectively.

It’s understood the Seasiders still remain in the market for a central midfielder and have until 11pm on Monday night to complete any further business.

Joe Nuttall and Daniel Gretarsson could also depart.