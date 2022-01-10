Blackpool complete signing of Rochdale forward Jake Beesley

READ MORE: Critchley frustrated by FA Cup exit.

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract at Bloomfield Road, with the club also holding the option to extend it by a further year.

Beesley has scored 12 goals in 26 games this season, including a brace in Dale's last two matches which helped him to win December's Sky Bet League Two player of the month award.

Jake Beesley signs his Blackpool contract which runs until the summer of 2025

Beesley told the club's official website: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s a great fit for myself and I can’t wait to get started.

“This season has been a good goalscoring one for me and I feel like I’m ready to make the step up and help the team.

“Players that have worked under the gaffer have improved and gone on to do really well. When you’re making a decision like this, it’s something you take into account.”

Head coach Neil Critchley said: “We’re always identifying players who will improve us, and Jake is somebody that we have tracked for a while.

“He has impressed with his performances for Rochdale over the last two seasons and fits the mould of the players we want here. He’s hungry, ambitious and wants to improve.

“He’s a player who likes to press from the front and he suits the way we play.

“He adds to the attacking options we have at the club, and we’re really looking forward to working with him and helping him to develop his game further.”

Beesley had been strongly linked with Blackpool in recent days and expectations of a deal grew when he was left out of the squad ahead of Dale's postponed match at Colchester United on Saturday, when manager Robbie Stockdale revealed “good bids” had been accepted for players.

Beesley scored seven goals in 30 games when Dale were in League One last season, having signed in the summer of 2020.

He had previously been with National League club Solihull Moors after two-and-a-half years with Salford City.

His father Paul Beesley spent a season (1999-2000) as a defender with Blackpool.