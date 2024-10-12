Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been almost two months since Blackpool made a managerial change - and their sacked boss could now make a return.

Neil Critchey is now the front-runner for the vacant Hearts job after a move for his managerial rival was ruled out.

Earlier this week it looked like it was between Critchley and Norweigan coach Per-Mathias Hogmo for the Tynecastle job, but Hogmo has reportedly ruled himself out of the race. According to the BBC, and our friends at the Edinburgh Evening News, talks have broken down between Hogmo, and the Edinburgh club.

The 64-year-old was the preferred candidate for the job, and had done well after being interviewed, but after talks had taken place, it appears that Hogmo won't be coming to Scotland. A total of 100 candidates showed their interest in the job, and that talks would be held with seven or eight candidates.

It appears according to the Not the Old Firm, that Critchley is high among those who have been shortlisted, and now it’s a case of wait and see on whether Hearts will decide to go with Critchley.

It's been seven weeks since Critchley was relieved of his duties at Bloomfield Road. He was sacked just two games in to the League One season, with defeats to newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County, with the club second from bottom.

He had signed a four-year deal when he returned to Blackpool for a second spell, but that was brought to an end after just one year. Critchley took Blackpool to an eighth-placed finish last season, finishing outside the play-offs after losing to Reading on the final day of the season.

After he was sacked by Blackpool, reflecting on his time at the club, he said: “While I am incredibly disappointed to have left my position as head coach of Blackpool Football Club, I would like to take this opportunity to thank so many people for making my time at the club, on two separate occasions, very special.

"There have been some fantastic memories created during this period. Winning promotion to the Championship at Wembley in my first full season in charge, retaining Championship status in the second and only missing out on the League One play-offs by three points last season were the highlights.

"I am incredibly proud of the work which has taken place these past few years behind the scenes, which has helped the club develop off the pitch.

“I hope I have always tried to represent your club to the best of my ability. Blackpool has a wonderful history and I have nothing but respect for the tradition and values that make the club, town and the community so special. You will always hold a special place in my heart.”