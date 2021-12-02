Neil Critchley: Blackpool aren't out of form or playing badly going into Luton Town test

The Seasiders didn’t win in five Championship games last month, while visitors Luton Town have managed one point from their last four.

However, head coach Critchley said: “It doesn’t feel like we haven’t won in five.

“I’m not sitting here thinking we’re playing poorly or are on a bad run – we’re not.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley

“We have played well in a lot of those games. We were good at Birmingham last week and should have taken something from it, and if we keep performing as we have been, I’ve no doubt we will pick up some good results.”

Blackpool drew three of those five and Critchley added: “You have to take all the games in isolation, and if you’d offered people a point from those games it would probably be perceived as a good point.

“I always focus on how we are performing but also what we need to improve upon.”

The upshot is that Pool sit 11th in a congested table, two points and four places above the Hatters.

Critchley said: “The message to the players this week was that we are nearly there in becoming a really good team in this division but so are a lot of other teams.

“You can throw a blanket over a lot of teams in this division and there is very little between the teams in terms of points or performances.

“The margins are very, very fine and we came out on the wrong end last weekend. It is up to us to make sure we are on the right end this weekend against Luton.”

As for the Hatters, whom Blackpool defeated in the League Two play-offs just four years ago, Critchley said: “Luton sum up a lot of teams in this division, like we do.

“They are very difficult to play against. They are a high-energy team with athletic players and a good manager doing very well.

“I really like what Nathan Jones has done at Luton and they are establishing themselves as a Championship club.

“They have been through a sticky patch recently but I’ve watched them play and they are a very good side, like every side in this division.”