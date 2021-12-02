Bamber Bridge loan star Rob Apter set for Blackpool recall before Christmas

The 18-year-old looks set to be recalled by his parent club Blackpool in the next few weeks, with a possible loan spell with a club higher up the football pyramid beckoning.

Apter has arguably been Brig's player of the season so far after arriving at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in the summer.

He has notched nine league goals, the latest of which saw Brig soar to the top of the table.

Rob Apter on the ball for Bamber Bridge against Basford United last weekend (photo:Ruth Hornby)

Apter kept his composure to convert from the spot in the 87th minute to secure a 1-0 win over Basford United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium last weekend.

It's not just his goalscoring ability which has caught the eye, the Liverpudlian's dribbling ability, with his socks rolled down, have drawn comparisons with Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan admits he will be disappointed to lose Apter when the time comes, but accepts that the player's development comes first.

Apter's eventual recall by the Tangerines echoes that of Ewan Bange, who enjoyed a fine loan stint at Brig earlier in the season.

He notched 10 league goals before Pool boss Neil Critchley recalled him last month and he has since gone out on loan to National League North side Telford United.

Milligan has backed Apter to go on and have a fine career in the professional game. He is expected to sign a new deal with Blackpool in the coming days.

"It was a great penalty from Rob last weekend," said Milligan. "I fancied him to score it.

"But he's brilliant for us. He's had a great stint on loan with but I think we are going to lose him in the next few weeks.

"He's made his international debut for Scotland Under-19s, is about to sign a new contract with Blackpool so I like to think myself, my staff, the players and everybody else connected with the club have helped Rob get to where he's got to.

"Rob's loan agreement is up soon and I don't think it's going to be extended.

"I think they want to see him play higher which is fair enough.

"I want my players to play as high as they can.

"All the lads love Rob and he loves being here, but at the end of the day, it's his career.

"He's got to do what's best for his career. It's the same as what happened with Ewan.

"He's gone on loan to Telford and that's all part of his development.

"We can't stand in their way. We have just got to wish them luck and be there to help them in case it doesn't work out."

Apter is expected to be in the Brig squad for their trip to Radcliffe this weekend.