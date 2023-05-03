Neal Eardley: Blackpool's youngsters will remember Central League Cup triumph for the rest of their lives

That was the message from Neal Eardley after Blackpool’s development squad capped off a fine season by winning the Central League Cup last night.

The Under-23s edged past Wigan Athletic on penalties after a tense showpiece final at Bloomfield Road ended goalless during the 90 minutes.

But it was Blackpool goalkeeper Harvey Bardsley who proved to be the hero, saving the final spot kick in the shootout to ensure his side claimed a piece of silverware to end an impressive campaign, also finishing in second place in the league.

“I’m really pleased for the group,” Eardley said.

“I thought in the first-half we were a little bit passive. We probably showed them a little bit too much respect when they were in possession.

“Wigan were the better team, they moved the ball well. We defended moments well though and made it really difficult for them to break us down, but we probably conceded too much territory.

Neal Eardley took charge of the development squad following Stephen Dobbie's recent promotion to interim boss of the first-team. Image taken by Adam Gee.

“We could have got higher up the pitch and put pressure on the ball higher up, so those were the messages.

“But I thought in the second-half, after we got some messaging on board at half-time, we were the better side and created some good chances.

“I’m really pleased for them. I said to them before the game they will remember moments like this later on in your career so I’m just really pleased for the lads.”

The Seasiders were cheered on by a healthy crowd housed in the West Stand on Tuesday night, mostly consisting of proud parents and family members.

Eardley, who recently stepped up into the development squad role following Stephen Dobbie’s promotion to interim boss of the first-team, added: “It’s great. We thank each and every one of them for coming and supporting the lads, they really appreciated that.

