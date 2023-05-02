Blackpool cap off promising campaign with Central League Cup win over Wigan Athletic

The Under-23s edged past Wigan Athletic via penalties to lift the Central League Cup after the two sides played out an entertaining goalless draw at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan had the best of the first-half, but they faded in the second period as the Seasiders took over. But they just lacked that final bit of clinical finishing in front of goal.

Nevertheless, they still claimed the trophy thanks to spot kicks to finish off what has been a promising first campaign for the development squad, who finished second in the league.

With Stephen Dobbie now in interim charge of the first-team, it fell to Neal Eardley to take charge of the game in his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool named an attacking line-up for the encounter, which included the likes of Rob Apter and Brad Holmes who have both featured on the fringes of the first-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan, led by former Seasider Stephen Crainey, named Callum McManaman as one of three trialists in their starting line-up.

Bloomfield Road played host to the Central League Cup final

The two sides exchanged presentable openings inside the first two minutes in what was a frantic start, with Tayt Trusty forced to clear his lines inside the six-yard box at one end before Rob Apter had a shot deflect wide at the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool keeper Harvey Bardsley was then forced into making an important save to deny Joe Adams, who had received the ball in space inside the box.

The Latics continued to cause problems through McManaman down the right, with one threatening cross deflected narrowly over the bar by defender Jack Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another McManaman pullback reached one of Wigan’s other trialists, who could only aim a low shot straight at Bardsley. The same man then headed wide from barely a few yards out after meeting yet another McManaman cross.

The half ended with Blackpool appealing for a penalty when Holmes went down in the box, but referee Matt Archibald wasn’t interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders started the second-half with a bit more intent, with Owen Moffat looking to pick out Dannen Francis through the centre of the pitch only to overhit his pass.

Wigan would have broken the deadlock on the hour mark if it wasn’t for Bardsley, who produced a great save to deny Scott Smith after the Latics skipper had been sent clear through on goal.

The Seasiders almost found that all-important breakthrough midway through the second-half when Holmes went close, seeing his header from Apter’s superb cross well saved by Tickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan then hit back with a huge chance of their own as Adams rattled the crossbar with a free header from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sides exchanged good chances in quick succession as Bardsley got down well to deny Wigan sub Joe Rodwell-Grant before Holmes sliced wide at the other end after being picked out by Apter.

The Seasiders almost stole it in bizarre circumstances five minutes from time when Francis’ wayward cross almost deceived the keeper, only to clip the top of the crossbar on its way over.

Sub Luke Mariette was the next man to go close a minute later, seeing his powerful low drive palmed away from danger by the keeper.

The Seasiders wasted a gilt-edged chance to win the game in stoppage time when Holmes was played through by Apter once again, only to wastefully blaze over when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the two sides unable to be split during the regular 90 minutes, it meant the final went straight to penalty kicks.

Keeper Bardsley was the hero, saving the final penalty as the Seasiders won 4-3 after scoring all of their spot kicks.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Bardsley, Moore, Lankshear, Squires, Opawole, Nyame (Mariette), Trusty, Apter, Lescott (Francis), Moffat (Bowen), Holmes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Spinelli, Donkor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan: Tickle, Chentouf, Payne, McHugh, Trialist, Smith, Adeeko, Trialist (Reilly), Adams (Rodwell-Grant), McManaman, Sze

Subs: Watson, Solomon, Sandison